Julia Marino qualifies for Olympic slopestyle final

The snowboarder from Connecticut currently lives and trains in Breckenridge.

BEIJING, China — Olympic snowboarder Julia Marino has qualified for the finals in slopestyle.

After falling twice on her first run, Marino scored a huge 71.78 on her second run and finished in 6th place in the qualifier. US teammates Jamie Anderson and Hailey Langland also qualified for the final.

Marino began competing and training at the age of 13. She’s also an accomplished skateboarder.

When is Julia Marino competing at the Olympics?

Saturday, Feb. 5

6:30 p.m. - Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final

Watch: NBCOlympics.com, USA Network

Sunday, Feb. 13

6:30 p.m. - Women’s Snowboard Big Air Qualifying

Watch: NBCOlympics.com

Monday, Feb. 14

6:30 p.m. - Women’s Snowboard Big Air Final

Watch: NBCOlympics.com

