Keyshawn Davis to fight at Tokyo Olympics despite going pro

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Keyshawn Davis’ quest for Olympic gold is back on.
Davis was awarded a place in the Tokyo Olympics boxing tournament, allowing the lightweight to make an improbable return to USA Boxing five months after he turned professional amid conflict with the national governing body.
He could be the top men’s candidate for a gold medal on the U.S. team, which is sending five men to Tokyo with the late additions of Davis, featherweight Duke Ragan and middleweight Troy Isley.
The U.S. team is doing well at the conclusion of the haphazard Olympic qualifying process caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
It is wrapping up its final training camp at its home base in a vacant department store in Colorado Springs.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Locked On Podcasts
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.