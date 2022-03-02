Colorado skiers look to qualify for men's halfpipe final

BEIJING, China — Three Coloradan skiers will be competing in the men's freeski halfpipe qualifier at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Defending sliver medalist Alex Ferreira, Aaron Blunck and Birk Irving are all seeking a spot in the halfpipe final.
The qualification runs are scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. Mountain time Wednesday night.
The skiers who qualify will compete for a medal in the the halfpipe finals, which are scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday.
Ferreira, 27, from Aspen, took a silver medal in the men's halfpipe in Pyeongchang in 2018.
Blunck, 25, is from Crested Butte. The three-time Olympian made his debut at the 2014 games in Sochi. He took gold in the halfpipe at the 2017 world championships.
Irving, 22, from Winter Park is competing in his first Olympics. He placed third in the halfpipe at the 2021 world championships.
