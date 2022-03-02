Colorado skiers look to qualify for men's halfpipe final

Defending sliver medalist Alex Ferreira, Aaron Blunck and Birk Irving are all competing for spots in the final at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

BEIJING, China — Three Coloradan skiers will be competing in the men's freeski halfpipe qualifier at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Defending sliver medalist Alex Ferreira, Aaron Blunck and Birk Irving are all seeking a spot in the halfpipe final.

The qualification runs are scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. Mountain time Wednesday night.

The skiers who qualify will compete for a medal in the the halfpipe finals, which are scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday.

Ferreira, 27, from Aspen, took a silver medal in the men's halfpipe in Pyeongchang in 2018.

Blunck, 25, is from Crested Butte. The three-time Olympian made his debut at the 2014 games in Sochi. He took gold in the halfpipe at the 2017 world championships.

Irving, 22, from Winter Park is competing in his first Olympics. He placed third in the halfpipe at the 2021 world championships.

> Watch live 9NEWS programs, original shows, daily forecasts and top stories on your Roku or Fire TV through the free 9NEWS app.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Beijing Olympic Games



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.