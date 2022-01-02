Mexican Donovan Carrillo finishes 22nd in figure skating at Olympics

Mexico had no figure skating representatives at the Olympics for 30 years. Donovan Carrillo made sure to put his country's name up high.

JALISCO, Mexico — Being one of the four athletes representing Mexico at the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing in 2022, Donovan Carrillo achieved an Olympic first when he went to the last stage of figure skating where he obtained 22nd place.



Carrillo finished with a score of 138.44 in the free skate after scoring 79.69 in the short program for a total score of 218.13

The young 22-year-old figure skater was selected as the flag bearer for Mexico at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics along with Sarah Schleper from Colorado who represented the Aztec country for a second time.

Carrillo, a native Jalisco, ended Mexico's 30 year Olympic absence in figure skating. The last time there was an appearance was in 1992 when Mayda Navarro and Ricardo Olavarrieta participated in the individual figure skating event at the Albertville Olympics.



It has been a long time since the first participation of Mexicans in the Winter Olympics. It was in Calgary 1988 where Olavarrieta and Evans debuted and got the 28th position.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Beijing Olympic Games

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.