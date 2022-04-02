Mikaela Shiffrin Olympic events: How many 2022 Olympic medal chances does she have left?

The U.S. skier has already been disqualified from women's slalom and giant slalom. She has the opportunity to medal in three more 2022 Winter Olympic events.

BEIJING, China — Pressure is mounting on U.S. Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin, who is still chasing history at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing despite back-to-back disqualifications to begin her games.

The 26-year-old from Edwards, Colorado has already had a turbulent start after being disqualified the women's slalom and giant slalom, but she still has multiple opportunities to change her narrative before the Games end.

The two-time gold medalist is seeking to become the first American Alpine skier to win three gold medals across an Olympic career.

There are up to three more Olympic events Shiffrin could medal in: super-G, downhill and combined.

Shiffrin has said she hoped to enter all five individual events at Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center.

Shiffrin's first trip down the race hill at the Beijing Games lasted just five turns and mere seconds, ending in a disqualification from the opening leg of the giant slalom that she called “a huge disappointment.”

Her second trip ended faster than the first. Shiffrin almost immediately skied out about five seconds after beginning her first run in the women's slalom. She skied over the edge of the course and sat down, bowing her head. She stayed there for several minutes.

