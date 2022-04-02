WATCH: How dancing it out helps Mikaela Shiffrin ski her fastest

In her own words, the U.S. Alpine skier from Edwards, Colorado shares what she loves about ski racing and why she listens to music while she races.

BEIJING, China — Mikaela Shiffrin is going for the history books at the Beijing Olympics, as she attempts to become the first American Alpine skier to win three gold medals across an Olympic career.

The 26-year-old from Edwards, Colorado said music is an important part of her routine.

"I listen to music in races," Shiffrin said. "It helps me get in a good mindset and stay in a good mindset."

