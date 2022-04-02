x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Olympics

WATCH: How dancing it out helps Mikaela Shiffrin ski her fastest

In her own words, the U.S. Alpine skier from Edwards, Colorado shares what she loves about ski racing and why she listens to music while she races.

BEIJING, China — Mikaela Shiffrin is going for the history books at the Beijing Olympics, as she attempts to become the first American Alpine skier to win three gold medals across an Olympic career.

The 26-year-old from Edwards, Colorado said music is an important part of her routine.

"I listen to music in races," Shiffrin said. "It helps me get in a good mindset and stay in a good mindset."

> Watch Shiffrin talk about music and dancing in the video below:

RELATED: Shiffrin set for Olympic slalom after disqualification in 1st race

> Watch live 9NEWS programs, original shows, daily forecasts and top stories on your Roku or Fire TV through the free 9NEWS app.

RELATED: 'Time doesn’t heal, but helps you feel a little less broken': Mikaela Shiffrin rediscovers focus after tragedy

RELATED: Mikaela Shiffrin is challenging you to dance

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Beijing Olympic Games  

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 

RELATED: Mikaela Shiffrin 'heartbroken' over Nina O'Brien's crash in Olympics giant slalom

In Other News

Olympics ski racers aren't seeing Beijing courses until they race