Mikaela Shiffrin disqualified from slalom

The two-time gold medalist was also disqualified from the giant slalom earlier in the week, her first two races at the Beijing Olympics.

BEIJING, China — For the second time at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, U.S. Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin was disqualified from an event.

The 26-year-old from Edwards, Colorado almost immediately skied out just about five seconds after beginning her first run in the women's slalom.

Shiffrin sat on the course for several minutes after the disqualification.

The two-time gold medalist is seeking to become the first American Alpine skier to win three gold medals across an Olympic career.

There are up to three more Olympic events Shiffrin could earn a medal; super-G, downhill and combined.

Shiffrin's first trip down the race hill at the Beijing Games lasted just five turns and mere seconds Monday, ending in a disqualification from the opening leg of the giant slalom that she called “a huge disappointment.”

The alpine skier said on Instagram after disqualifying that "today was one of the most turbulent days I have ever experienced."

“The day was finished, basically, before it even started," she said. “I’m not going to cry about this, because that’s just wasting energy.”

> Watch live 9NEWS programs, original shows, daily forecasts and top stories on Roku and Fire TV on the free 9NEWS app.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Beijing Olympic Games



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.