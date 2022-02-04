When Mikaela Shiffrin is skiing at the Winter Olympics

BEIJING, China — Mikaela Shiffrin is making her third trip to the Winter Olympics Games with the hope of adding to her medals in four alpine skiing events.
Shiffrin, who’s from Vail, is a three-time Olympic medalist. She won slalom gold in 2014 in Sochi, and giant slalom gold and alpine combined silver in Pyeongchang in 2018. She’s the most decorated American athlete ever at the Alpine World Ski Championships.
Off the slopes, Shiffrin and her family started the Jeff Shiffrin Athlete Resiliency Fund in 2020 in honor of her father.
The fund, which has raised more than $3 million, helps U.S. Ski & Snowboard athletes to continue training and competition amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shiffrin is joined on the Alpine Skiing team by several other skiers with Colorado ties: River Radamus, Paula Moltzan, Nina O’Brien and Katie Hensien.
When is Mikaela Shiffrin racing?
Sunday, February 6
7:15 p.m. - Women’s Giant Slalom Run 1
Watch: USA Network, NBCOlympics.com
10:45 p.m. - Women’s Giant Slalom Run 2
Watch: KUSA Primetime Plus, NBCOlympics.com
Tuesday, February 8
7:15 p.m. - Women’s Slalom Run 1
Watch: KUSA Primetime, NBCOlympics.com
10:45 p.m. - Women’s Slalom Run 2
Watch: USA Primetime Plus, NBCOlympics.com
Thursday, February 10
8 p.m. - Women’s Super-G
Watch: KUSA Primetime, NBCOlympics.com
Monday, February 14
8 p.m. - Women’s Downhill
Watch: KUSA Primetime, NBCOlympics.com
Rewatch: USA Network (2 a.m. Tuesday)
Wednesday, February 16
7:30 p.m. - Women’s Combined - Downhill
Watch: KUSA Primetime, NBCOlympics.com
Rewatch: USA Network (5:30 p.m. Thursday)
11 p.m. - Women’s Combined - Slalom
Watch: USA Network, NBCOlympics.com
Rewatch: USA Network (5:30 p.m. Thursday)
RELATED: 'The course is amazing': Beijing Olympics skiers finally get first cracks at unknown downhill
