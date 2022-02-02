'Super-G is fun': Mikaela Shiffrin resets after two disqualifications at Winter Olympics

The U.S. skier is looking to rebound at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing by competing in an event for the first time at the Olympic level.

BEIJING, China — As U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin prepares to compete in an event in the Olympics for the first time ever, the super-G, she's thankful for the support being sent her way since her second disqualification in two events.

The 26-year-old from Edwards, Colorado is looking to rebound from her disastrous start to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing by trying something new.

"I can’t express how grateful I am to have the opportunity to refocus on a new race, in the sport that I love so much," Shiffrin tweeted. "Onward."

Despite early exits from slalom and giant slalom, events the two-time gold medalist was heavily favored in, she still has up to three more chances to make history.

If Shiffrin can claim the top spot in one of her remaining events, she will become the first U.S. Alpine skier to ever win three gold medals in a career.

Well I’ve had a lot of support over the last 48 hours and I have to thank everyone for that.

Shiffrin almost immediately skied out just about five seconds after beginning her first run in the women's slalom.

She appeared to yell out the moment she missed the gate in the slalom, which she won at the 2014 Sochi Games. She skied over the the edge of the course and sat down, bowing her head. She stayed there for several minutes.

Days earlier, Shiffrin's first trip down the race hill at the Beijing Games lasted just five turns and mere seconds, ending in a disqualification from the opening leg of the giant slalom that she called “a huge disappointment.”

