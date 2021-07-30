How you can score a face mask just like the Olympians wear

Nike says the pleated design allows for "optimal airflow," designed with athletes in mind, a nose cushion and chin insert help it stay in place.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're like us, you've noticed a common fashion trend with Team USA.

Their face masks. They're not the frumpy ones we all wear but they're way cooler, in that Batman villain kinda way.

Let's connect the dots.

Introducing the Nike Venturer, a bulky but angular mask, designed for the athlete going for gold in a pandemic. Nike says it's inspired by origami, the historical Japanese art of paper folding.

Folks on social media say it looks more like Bane, a villain from Batman. Fashion aside, they're practical too.

Nike says the pleated design allows for "optimal airflow." The masks were designed with athletes in mind, a nose cushion and chin insert help them stay in place.

And pretty soon, you too can look like you went from gold medal to Gotham. A black version is currently listed as "coming soon" on Nike's website for $60.

