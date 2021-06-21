Niwot High School alum Elise Cranny wins 5,000-meter race, headed to Tokyo Olympics

CU alums Carrie Verdon and Maddie Alm finished in 10th and 12th, respectfully.

EUGENE, Ore. — Niwot High School alum Elise Cranny used a late kick to pull away for the win in the women's 5,000 meters Monday at U.S. trials and make her first Olympic team.

Joining her in Tokyo will be Karissa Schweizer and Rachel Schneider.

Cranny, who went to college at Stanford after winning state titles as a high schooler in Colorado, finished in a season-best 15 minutes, 27.81 seconds on a sweltering day at Hayward Field. The temperature was 93 degrees when she crossed the finish line.

CU alums Carrie Verdon and Maddie Alm finished 10th and 12th, respectfully. Verdon ran 15:54.04 while Alm ran 15:58.40. Both women held onto the leaders until the 3,600-meter mark or close to a mile remaining when the leaders began to separate.

Verdon will have another shot at Team USA in the women’s 10,000 where she will race against former Buffs Laura Thweatt and Makena Morley.

>> Video above: Tokyo Olympics: Where are we now?

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.