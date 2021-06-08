Laura Kraut wins silver in team equestrian, oldest US woman to win Olympic medal since 1904

The oldest ever Olympic medalist was a 72-year-old shooter who won silver in 1920.

TOKYO, Japan — Team USA has made history again in the Tokyo Olympics.

On Saturday, the equestrian jumping team of Laura Kraut, Jessica Springsteen and McLain Ward won a silver medal, finishing just behind Sweden.

At age 55, Laura Kraut is the oldest US woman to win a medal in the Olympics since 1904.

The team fell to Sweden in a jump-off that still left the Americans with a record 10th medal in the event.

This is Kraut's second Olympic medal. She won gold in the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing in the same event.

The oldest Olympic athletics medalist of all time was a Swedish shooter named Oscar Swahn, who was 72 years, 280 days old when he won a silver medal in the 1920 Olympics.

The oldest member of the United States team in Tokyo was Phillip Dutton, a 57-year-old equestrian who competes in eventing, a combination of dressage, cross-country and jumping. This was Dutton's seventh Olympics. He won the bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Games to become the oldest U.S. medalist since 1952. He was the oldest American in Rio, too.

The oldest athlete at the Tokyo Games was also competing in an equestrian event. Mary Hanna of Australia is a 66-year-old grandmother competing in her seventh Olympics.

Hanna is also set to become the second-oldest woman to take part in an Olympics, after Great Britain's Lorna Johnstone, an equestrian who competed in the 1972 games at age 70.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.