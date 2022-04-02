Ever wondered how Olympians eat meals with COVID protocols in Beijing? Here's how

High-tech robots are the cooks and waiters for athletes in the Olympic bubble.

BEIJING, China — While a global pandemic didn't stop the Winter Olympics from happening in Beijing, the host country still implemented several high-tech protocols to help protect athletes from COVID-19.

Those protocols also cover eating meals. The process of getting a meal inside of the Olympics bubble includes contactless ordering, dividers separating each seat at tables and robots.

That's right. Robots are cooking and delivering food to athletes at the Winter Olympics.

A TikTok posted by Bloomberg Quicktake News shows behind the scenes of what meal time looks like.

In the video, a machine is seen cooking and plating stir-fry noodles, which are then transported through more machines until it's dropped down at the person's seat.

And if someone wanted a drink from the bar, then count on a robotic bartender as well.

Team USA snowboarder, Maddie Mastro from California also shared a video showing another way athletes can get food in the Olympic Village.

