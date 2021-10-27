Olympians start training at Copper Mountain

With 100 days before the 2022 Winter Olympics in China, U.S. athletes are starting their Olympic training at Copper Mountain.

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. — U.S. Ski Team racers are already on snow and training at Copper Mountain for the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

Copper Mountain communications coordinator Oliva Butrymovich says hundreds of skiers are on the hill and getting in late October training.

“Right now we have about 300 athletes on the hill for Alpine race training,” said Butrymovich.

In the coming weeks, snowboarders and free skiers will also be heading to Copper to train in halfpipe and slopestyle courses leading up to two Olympic qualifying events in December.

The Toyota Grand Prix is being held Dec. 8 through the 11, followed by the Dew Tour from Dec. 16 through 19.

Like Tokyo, the Olympics in Beijing will not allow foreign fans to attend which means training and events at Copper will be a great way to see Olympians before they head off to the games,

"See some of the world’s best talent on the snow before the Olympics,” said Butrymovich.

