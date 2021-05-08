Olympic athletes can now use CBD products in and out of competition

Colorado company Pure Spectrum is the first cannabis oil company to partner with USA Triathlon and USA Weightlifting.

EVERGREEN, Colo. — Evergreen-based Pure Spectrum has made history, becoming the first cannabis oil company to sign partnerships with two national governing bodies allowing Olympic athletes to use CBD.

CEO Brady Bell said his company was the first to sign sponsorship deals with USA Triathlon and months later USA Weightlifting, all just before the Olympics in Tokyo.

The World Anti-Doping Agency recently approved CBD use with athletes. An oil derived from cannabis but with the THC removed, allowing only the medicinal effects.

Many athletes use CBD to help with sore muscles, inflammation and stress relief. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) hasn’t approved CBD widespread use, but the FDA has approved using a drug with CBD to treat seizures with epilepsy.

