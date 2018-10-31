ASSOCIATED PRESS — Three-time Olympic champion snowboarder Shaun White has apologized for a Halloween costume that drew criticism from the Special Olympics.

White recently posted and then deleted an Instagram photo showing himself dressed as "Simple Jack," a character with disabilities from the 2008 movie "Tropic Thunder."

Soeren Palumbo, senior director of global youth engagement at the Special Olympics, told HuffPost the organization was disappointed White had chosen a costume that "is so offensive and causes so much pain. Disability is not a joke nor should it be a punchline. We hope that Shaun White and others learn that this just continues stigma, stereotypes and discrimination."

Shaun White is facing backlash for dressing up as Simple Jack, an intellectually disabled character from Tropic Thunder, for Halloween. https://t.co/zmFWa78RHy pic.twitter.com/pDuysba4vz — E! News (@enews) October 29, 2018

White tweeted an apology for what he said was a last-minute, "poor choice" of a costume.

"The Special Olympics were right to call me out on it," White said. "They do great work supporting so many tremendous athletes and I am sorry for being insensitive. Lesson learned."

The 32-year-old White won Olympic gold medals in 2006, 2010 and 2018.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.