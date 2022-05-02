Finalists announced for US Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame's Class of 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced Monday the finalists for the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
The list of finalists includes 15 Olympians, nine Paralympians, three Olympic teams, two Paralympic teams, six legends, three coaches and three special contributors.
Fans can cast their vote through Monday, May 16 to help determine the Class of 2022, the first class inducted into the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame since 2019.
The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame finalists for 2022 include:
Olympic
- Kristin Armstrong, Cycling
- Natalie Coughlin, Swimming
- Shani Davis, Speedskating
- Cammi Granato, Hockey
- Mia Hamm, Soccer
- Kayla Harrison, Judo
- Michelle Kwan, Figure Skating
- Eleanor ‘Elle’ Logan, Rowing
- Julia Mancuso, Alpine Skiing
- Bode Miller, Alpine Skiing
- Michael Phelps, Swimming
- John Smith, Wrestling
- Dawn Staley, Basketball
- Brenda Villa, Water Polo
- Lindsey Vonn, Alpine Skiing
Paralympic
- Steve Cash, Sled Hockey
- Muffy Davis, Para Alpine Skiing, Para-cycling
- Susan Hagel, Wheelchair Basketball, Para Archery, Para Track and Field
- Trischa Zorn-Hudson, Para Swimming
- David Kiley, Wheelchair Basketball, Para Track and Field, Para Alpine Skiing
- Marla Runyan, Para Track and Field, Olympic Track and Field
- Marlon Shirley, Para Track and Field
- Andy Soule, Para Nordic Skiing
- Cortney (Jordan) Truitt, Para Swimming
Olympic Team
- 1976 Women’s Swimming 4x100 Freestyle Relay Team
- 1996 U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball Team
- 2010 Four-Man Bobsled Team
Paralympic Team
- 2002 U.S. Sled Hockey Team
- 2008 U.S. Paralympic Sailing Team
Legend
- Billy Fiske, Bobsled
- Gretchen Fraser, Alpine Skiing
- Roger Kingdom, Track and Field
- Darrell Pace, Archery
- Brad Parks, Wheelchair Tennis
- Norbert ‘Norb’ Schemansky, Weightlifting
Coach
- Bob Beattie, Alpine Skiing
- James ‘Doc’ Counsilman, Swimming
- Pat Summit, Basketball
Special Contributor
- Walter Bush
- Billie Jean King
- David Wallechinsky
The finalists will be narrowed down to five Olympians, three Paralympians, one Olympic team and one Paralympic team for induction into the class of 2022.
"On behalf of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, it is an honor to unveil the finalists for induction into the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame, Class of 2022," said USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland. "Each finalist has had a profound impact on Team USA, and on the greater Olympic and Paralympic movements. We are proud to honor their work in living out the Olympic and Paralympic ideals, and we look forward to celebrating the Class of 2022."
"The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame is an important guardian of the rich history of Team USA," said USOPC Board Chair Susanne Lyons. "My sincere gratitude goes to all the finalists for representing the United States with amazing skill and pride, for working in support of the Olympic and Paralympic values, and using sport to drive positive change in their communities and around the world."
