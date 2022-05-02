Finalists announced for US Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame's Class of 2022

Team USA fans can cast their vote to help determine the Class of 2022.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced Monday the finalists for the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

The list of finalists includes 15 Olympians, nine Paralympians, three Olympic teams, two Paralympic teams, six legends, three coaches and three special contributors.

Fans can cast their vote through Monday, May 16 to help determine the Class of 2022, the first class inducted into the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame since 2019.

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame finalists for 2022 include:

Olympic

Kristin Armstrong, Cycling

Natalie Coughlin, Swimming

Shani Davis, Speedskating

Cammi Granato, Hockey

Mia Hamm, Soccer

Kayla Harrison, Judo

Michelle Kwan, Figure Skating

Eleanor ‘Elle’ Logan, Rowing

Julia Mancuso, Alpine Skiing

Bode Miller, Alpine Skiing

Michael Phelps, Swimming

John Smith, Wrestling

Dawn Staley, Basketball

Brenda Villa, Water Polo

Lindsey Vonn, Alpine Skiing

Paralympic

Steve Cash, Sled Hockey

Muffy Davis, Para Alpine Skiing, Para-cycling

Susan Hagel, Wheelchair Basketball, Para Archery, Para Track and Field

Trischa Zorn-Hudson, Para Swimming

David Kiley, Wheelchair Basketball, Para Track and Field, Para Alpine Skiing

Marla Runyan, Para Track and Field, Olympic Track and Field

Marlon Shirley, Para Track and Field

Andy Soule, Para Nordic Skiing

Cortney (Jordan) Truitt, Para Swimming

Olympic Team

1976 Women’s Swimming 4x100 Freestyle Relay Team

1996 U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball Team

2010 Four-Man Bobsled Team

Paralympic Team

2002 U.S. Sled Hockey Team

2008 U.S. Paralympic Sailing Team

Legend

Billy Fiske, Bobsled

Gretchen Fraser, Alpine Skiing

Roger Kingdom, Track and Field

Darrell Pace, Archery

Brad Parks, Wheelchair Tennis

Norbert ‘Norb’ Schemansky, Weightlifting

Coach

Bob Beattie, Alpine Skiing

James ‘Doc’ Counsilman, Swimming

Pat Summit, Basketball

Special Contributor

Walter Bush

Billie Jean King

David Wallechinsky

The finalists will be narrowed down to five Olympians, three Paralympians, one Olympic team and one Paralympic team for induction into the class of 2022.

"On behalf of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, it is an honor to unveil the finalists for induction into the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame, Class of 2022," said USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland. "Each finalist has had a profound impact on Team USA, and on the greater Olympic and Paralympic movements. We are proud to honor their work in living out the Olympic and Paralympic ideals, and we look forward to celebrating the Class of 2022."

"The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame is an important guardian of the rich history of Team USA," said USOPC Board Chair Susanne Lyons. "My sincere gratitude goes to all the finalists for representing the United States with amazing skill and pride, for working in support of the Olympic and Paralympic values, and using sport to drive positive change in their communities and around the world."

