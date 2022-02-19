Curl your way through Olympic history during the Winter Games

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado has a curling sheet for guests to try.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There’s a lot of Olympic history in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs, and marketing director Tommy Schield says during the Olympics there’s a way for people to make some Olympic history of their own.

Guests will find a synthetic ice curling sheet stretching out across the floor of the museum lobby right as they walk in. "It’s not regulation and it’s not actually ice but it’s really fun -- it’s 32 feet long,” said Schield.

"It's a fun winter sport," he said.

People can try their hand at sliding curling stones on wheels right past the hog line and straight to the house. All of it is right under a giant 40-foot LED where you can watch the best Olympic curlers while you start your own journey to someday be one of them.

