This is why skiers at Olympics are wearing tape on their faces

Skiers competing in 2022 Winter Olympic events including downhill skiing and the biathlon are wearing tape on their faces, which the tape maker warns against.

BEIJING, China — Many skiers at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing are wearing KT Tape on their faces to combat frostbite, and while the tape manufacturer applauds the creativity, it warns against the practice.

The specific use of the athletic tape began to gain popularity when American skier Ted Ligety wore it across his nose and cheeks while competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

This year, even more skiers in events including downhill skiing and biathlon are using the product.

However, KT Tape warns the product is not clinically approved for facial use, and the strong adhesive could be difficult to remove from delicate facial skin.

"To combat extreme wind, some #TeamUSA athletes are using our tape in unexpected ways," the company tweeted. "We love the ingenuity BUT don’t try this at home!"

