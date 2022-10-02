Olympic top moments for Thursday: Nathan Chen, Chloe Kim win gold

Team USA gained three medals on Thursday, boosting them to the top five in the Olympic medal count.

BEIJING, China — Team USA nabbed three gold medals on Day 6 of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, propelling the United States into the top five on the Olympic medal count.

Here are some of the best video highlights from the day.

Figure skating

American figure skater Nathan Chen won gold in the men’s individual event. Chen recorded the highest score ever in the short program with 113.97 points and then followed it up with a spectacular free skate to win the title.

Two Japanese skaters finished behind Chen: Yuma Kagiyama with silver and Shoma Uno with bronze. This is the first gold medal by an American in the individual competition since Evan Lysacek's gold in the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

Snowboarding

Chloe Kim won gold in the halfpipe final. She's the first woman to repeat as Olympic halfpipe champion, after winning gold in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Queralt Castellet of Spain finished in second, and Sena Tomita of Japan won bronze. Team USA has won five of the seven Olympic gold medals in the history of women’s snowboard halfpipe.

Freestyle skiing

Team USA's mixed team aerials won the United States' third gold medal of the day.

Four-time Olympian Ashley Caldwell and Olympic rookies Justin Schoenefeld and Chris Lillis made up the U.S. team. It was Lillis' triple jump that secured the gold medal for the United States.

Going into the event, China was the overwhelming favorite, but an incredible jump from Lillis secured the gold medal for Team USA.

Hockey

The U.S. men's hockey team got off to a slow start but ended up crushing China 8-0, thanks to strong showings from Drew Commesso and Sean Farrell.

Goaley Comesso made 29 shots. The 19-year-old from Boston University is the youngest tender to ever start for a U.S. men's Olympic team.

Curling

After a fierce performance by the men's Swedish curling team, Team USA conceded the match in the 10th end, losing 7-4.

