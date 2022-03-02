How does Olympic monobob sledding work?

Bobsledding kicks off Saturday with the women's monobob, a new sledding discipline at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

BEIJING, China — For years, there have been three disciplines in bobsled at the Winter Olympics: two-man, four-man and two-woman.

This year, there's a fourth: women's monobob.

The discipline was added as part of an effort toward equal opportunities for women in the sport. As the name suggests, only one woman will be in the sled. That means the drivers work without a brake person.

Elana Meyers Taylor – the world's top monobobber – will represent Team USA in the event that gets going Saturday. Meyers Taylor was chosen as one of the flagbearers for Team USA at the opening ceremony but had to bow out due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Monobob was included in the Youth Olympic Games in Lillehammer 2016 and Lausanne 2020, though both genders were allowed to compete.

In a twist from other bobsled events, the competitors don't bring their own unique sleds. Rather, the athletes use standardized sleds provided by the organizers.

This makes the discipline a purer test of athleticism and skill, while removing the advantage gained by teams using aerospace science to perfect their vehicles.

Here's when to watch women's monobob

Saturday, Feb. 12

6:30 p.m. MST – Run 1

8 p.m. MST – Run 2

Sunday, Feb. 13

6:30 p.m. MST - Run 3

8 p.m. MST – Run 4

