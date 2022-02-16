Northglenn Police detective is officiating hockey at the Olympics

Detective Jackie Spresser grew up playing hockey in Michigan, and now she's officiating games in Beijing.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Northglenn Police Detective Jackie Spresser spends her days in a police uniform and her nights wearing the stripes of a referee.

She's an ice hockey referee and not just any ice hockey. Spresser is in Beijing, officiating hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics. She's been working toward this moment for more than a decade, she said.

"It’s not common, especially among females, but I love it," she said.

She grew up playing hockey in Michigan. Now she referees college games, and just before the Olympics, she officiated a match between the United States and Canada in St. Louis.

It was a warmup for the Olympics, where other police officers might also be on the ice.

"It’s pretty common," she said. "And even international, I have some friends who are from Finland who are police officers, from Sweden who are police officers, but it’s a common thing I see here as well."

Because if you can keep the streets safe, breaking up fights on the ice isn’t much different.

"We work out of the law book at work and rule book on the ice," she said.

Once a hockey referee has their international license, they can work their way up the ranks, but it takes years. It's unlikely Spresser will get to officiate the gold medal game between the United States and Canada, but she was hoping for the bronze medal match. Ultimately though, she didn't officiate that medal game.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Beijing Olympic Games

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.



