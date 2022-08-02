Olympics livestreams, Feb. 9: Nathan Chen looks to complete redemption

DENVER — Coming off his record-setting short program, American Nathan Chen attempts to complete his redemption from 2018 and earn an Olympic gold medal in the men’s figure skating free skate Wednesday.
The final will be held in the women’s snowboard halfpipe, where Chloe Kim is the defending gold medalist. On the slopes, it will be the second and final run of women’s slalom late Tuesday, while the men take on alpine combined Wednesday night.
It’s a U.S. vs. Russia two-fer in curling. The 2018 gold medal team led by John Shuster opens its title defense against ROC in the morning. The U.S. women’s team takes on the Russians in the evening.
Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 10 p.m. MST Tuesday and 1 a.m. MST Thursday, but weather and COVID-19 restrictions could lead to schedule changes. All livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.
10:45 p.m. MST Tuesday: Alpine Skiing, Women’s Slalom Run 2
11:30 p.m. MST Tuesday: Snowboarding, Women’s Snowboard Cross Finals
12 a.m. MST: Nordic Combined, Men’s Individual Normal Hill
1:40 a.m. MST: Hockey, Men’s Prelims, ROC vs. Switzerland
4 a.m. MST: Nordic Combined, Men’s Individual 10km
4:30 a.m. MST: Day 5 Medal Ceremonies
5:05 a.m. MST: Curling, Men's Round Robin
5:20 a.m. MST: Luge, Doubles
6:10 a.m. MST: Hockey, Men’s Prelims, Czech Republic vs. Denmark
12 p.m. MST: NBC Daytime Coverage
6 p.m. MST: NBC Primetime Coverage
6:05 p.m. MST: Curling, Women's Round Robin
6:30 p.m. MST: Figure Skating, Men’s Free Skate
6:30 p.m. MST: Skeleton, Men’s Heats 1 and 2
6:30 p.m. MST: Snowboarding, Women’s Halfpipe Final
7:30 p.m. MST: Alpine Skiing, Men’s Combined – Downhill
8:15 p.m. MST: Snowboarding, Men’s Snowboard Cross Qualifying
9:10 p.m. MST: Hockey, Men’s Prelims, Sweden vs. Latvia
11:00 p.m. MST: Snowboarding, Men’s Snowboard Cross Finals
11:05 p.m. MST: Curling, Men's Round Robin
11:15 p.m. MST: Alpine Skiing, Men’s Combined – Slalom
12 a.m. MST: Cross-Country Skiing, Women’s 10km Classical
