When to watch Mariah Bell skate at the Olympics

BEIJING, China — It’s been a long road for Mariah Bell from the Rocky Mountain Figure Skating Club to the 2022 Olympic Games.

The Ralston Valley High School graduate competed in her first U.S. Championships in 2014. She placed in the Top 5 four times before she finally won the national title last month.

At 25 years old, she is the oldest U.S. women’s figure skating national champion in 95 years.

Now she’ll compete for Olympic gold in the 2022 Games in Beijing, along with Alysa Liu and Karen Chen, who trains in Colorado Springs.

Bell started skating at age 4 and now lives and trains in California. Some fun facts about her: She can ride a unicycle and she loves animals. She has two bunnies and a German shepherd.

She's also longtime friends with fellow figure skater Nathan Chen, who won gold in the men's individual event.

When does Mariah Bell skate at the Olympics?

Tuesday, Feb. 15

3 a.m. - Women’s Singles Figure Skating - Short Program

- Women’s Singles Figure Skating - Short Program Watch: USA Network, NBCOlympics.com, KUSA Primetime

Thursday, Feb. 17

3 a.m. - Women’s Singles Figure Skating - Free Skating

- Women’s Singles Figure Skating - Free Skating Watch: USA Network, NBCOlympics.com, KUSA Primetime

