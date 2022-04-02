Olympics museum celebrates Games with Winter Fest

The festivities kick off Friday at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Winter Olympics excitement is coming to Colorado.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum is hosting a Winter Fest during the Olympics to bring some the Olympic excitement from Beijing, China, to Colorado Springs.

Once again, the Olympics will be held during the pandemic, meaning foreign fans can’t go to the Games. That doesn’t mean the Games can’t come to Colorado.

Six months ago, the museum had an Olympic celebration during the Summer Games.

Tommy Schield, with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum, said they’re doing it again with Winter Games events, watch parties, athlete meet and greets and interactive Olympic experiences.

"Essentially, Feb. 5 through March 13, we are going to have a lot of fun interactives to do for fans,” Schield said. "They can truly experience the energy and excitement of the Games. We call it our Beijing Winter Fest.”

Olympic events will also be played on the museum’s 40-foot LED screen, and there are a lot of interactives.

There's a slapshot game outside the museum where people can hit slapshots into a dryer, while inside, visitors can try curling in the lobby.

