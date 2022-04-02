When does the US march in the Opening Ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

The order for the Parade of Nations in the Opening Ceremony in Beijing is alphabetical according to the language of the host country.

BEIJING, China — Athletes from around the world gathered in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday, Feb. 4.

The ceremony took place at 7:30 p.m. local time in China, which was 4:30 a.m. Mountain Time. It will be re-broadcast in Primetime starting at 6 p.m. on NBC.

One of the central parts of the ceremony is the Parade of Nations, when athletes competing at the Games march behind their respective flags.

This year, the United States is the 56th country to enter the stadium. This is because the order for the Winter Olympics Parade of Nations is alphabetical according to the language of the host country.

There are 91 nations that have representatives marching in the parade. About 80% of the U.S. delegation of athletes participated.

The Beijing Olympics Organizing Committee decided it would go with the stroke order of the first character each country's name in Simplified Chinese.

There are some exceptions.

Greece traditionally leads the parade, regardless of its place in the alphabet, because that is where the Olympics originated. The host country enters last.

The International Olympic Committee recently changed the rules to have the host of the next Olympics enter right before the host nation. Italy will welcome the world for the Winter Games in 2026, so its athletes will enter before the Chinese.

Travis Pittman contributed to this report.