U.S. skiers' speed suits designed to help them be as fast as possible

Spyder Active Sports in Lafayette said the speed suits are designed to be as aerodynamic as possible.

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — The difference between a gold medal and fourth place in alpine ski racing can be less than a second, and so at the Winter Olympics, small advantages can add up to big results.

Lafayette-based Spyder Active Sports, which builds uniforms and outerwear for U.S. Ski & Snowboard, designed the speed suits for U.S. Olympians in such a way that it could give them that extra push to win gold.

"This is not just your run-of-the-mill piece of spandex," Spyder general manager Brady Collings said.

The suits for aerial, mogul and downhill skiers are built to be aerodynamic, with a variation of fabrics to be as fast as possible. The suits are custom-designed for each individual athlete.

"[There are] positions and placements of fabrics that allow for aerodynamics, less drag, more performance, comfort," Collings said.

And the specifics are ultra-secret so other teams don’t copy them.

In 2018, U.S. speed suits had a superhero design to give athletes a boost in confidence. This time around, the theme is "American originals," with a rebellious roots attitude.

Plus, there’s a symbol on the uniforms made by a graffiti artist out of New York that means "Great" in Mandarin.

