U.S. skiers race with extra protection of Kevlar thanks to Colorado company

Spyder Active Sports, based in Lafayette, designed Olympic athletes' uniforms with anti-cut fabric.

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Downhill ski racing is one of the most dangerous winter sports at the Winter Olympics, as athletes go 70 to 80 mph down steep icy snow-packed courses on skis as sharp as knives.

Thanks to Lafayette-based Spyder Active Sports, U.S. Ski Team athletes have high-tech clothing to help keep them safe.

"I don’t know if you remember Bode Miller from the World Championships," Spyder general manager Brady Collings said. "He sliced his leg fairly nicely."

To avoid injuries like that, Spyder designers have built an inner layer pant for U.S. skiers that uses Kevlar. The cut-resistant fabric protects racers from accidents with their own equipment.

"We work with a company called Cutlon and it makes an anti-cut fabric for down just above the boot and also through the inside of the leg and your undercarriage," Collings said. "Because it's typically where a ski gets trapped."

So U.S. ski racers have an extra layer of security and an extra layer of confidence thanks to a Colorado company.

"Anything we can do to give a mental advantage," Collings said.

