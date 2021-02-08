These are the highlights from day 10 of the Tokyo Olympics

Here's what you missed from Tokyo.

TOKYO, Japan — Rain delays didn't stop the events from happening on day 10 of the Tokyo Olympics. Valarie Allman unleashed a massive hurl on her first attempt, the United States women's national soccer team suffered a crushing defeat and Dalilah Muhammad of the U.S. had a chance to defend her Olympic gold from Rio.

Here are some of the highlights you may have missed:

Japan comes back to beat USA 7-6 with walk-off hit

After being down 6-3 in the fifth inning, Japan made a powerful comeback to tie the quarterfinals game against team USA. Japan went on to win 7-6 with a walk-off hit.

Valarie Allman uncorks giant first attempt for discus gold

American record-holder Valarie Allman unleashed a massive hurl of 68.98m on her first attempt, carrying her through the remaining rounds and a rain delay to win the U.S. its first track and field gold of the Tokyo Games.

USWNT falls to Canada in semifinal on late VAR decision

Canada dealt the United States women's national soccer team a crushing defeat in the semifinal round of the Tokyo Olympics women's soccer tournament, capitalizing on a controversial 75th minute penalty call.

Muhammad fights pouring rain to advance to 400mH final

In torrential conditions, reigning world champion Dalilah Muhammad of the U.S. got the job done and won her semifinal, clocking 53.30 to advance to the final for a chance to defend her Olympic gold from Rio.

Jade Carey nails dazzling floor routine, wins gold

American gymnast Jade Carey, competing as an individual specialist in Tokyo, scored a 14.366 to lock up the gold medal on floor in her final event.