Winter Olympics top video moments for Saturday: Freestyle skating, figure skating, bobsled

BEIJING, China — Sunday's Closing Ceremony will wrap up the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. From freestyle skiing to bobsled, here’s a look back at the video moments from Saturday, February 19.

Freestyle Skiing

Two-time defending gold medalist David Wise went switch rightside 900 immediately into a switch left double cork 1080 before pairing back-to-back double 1260s to close, scoring a 90.75 on his Run 1 of the halfpipe final.

Figure Skating

A scintillating free skate performance by Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier yields 138.45 points for a total of 212.68 points and a sixth-place finish in the pairs competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics.





Four years after missing gold by just 0.43 points, Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China flipped the script with a dazzling free skate to earn the highest pairs score ever and win the Olympic title.

Bobsled

Germany's Laura Nolte grabbed gold and Mariama Jamanka scored silver in the two-woman bobsled race. But Team USA's Elana Meyers Taylor made history with her fifth Olympic medal, a bronze.

Closing Ceremony

Similar to the Tokyo Olympics, this year's Olympic sendoff is expected to be more scaled-back than in year's past because of the precautions surrounding COVID-19. The Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, Feb. 20. It will begin at 8 p.m. local time in China, which is 4 a.m. PST.

