Olympics top moments for Monday: gold and silver in monobob

Team USA captured two medals in the inaugural women's monobob event, while China earned its first-ever gold in women's freestyle skiing aerials.

BEIJING, China — In a good day for Team USA, U.S. athletes won medals in multiple events on Day 10 of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor claimed gold and silver in the Olympic debut of women's monobob, while the ice dancing pair of Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue took bronze. And American Megan Nick won a surprise bronze medal in freestyle skiing aerials.

Here are the top video moments for Monday at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing:

Bobsled

Team USA’s Kaillie Humphries earned gold in the Olympic debut of women’s monobob with a combined time after four heats of 4:19:27. She now has the most golds of any female bobsledder in Olympic Games history. Humphries, who was born in Canada, chose to represent the United States in Beijing and received her U.S. citizenship in December.

Elana Meyers Taylor won silver for the United States and finished 1:54 behind Humphries. After testing positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Beijing, Meyers Taylor had to isolate until Feb. 5.

Humphries and Meyers Tyler are the most decorated bobsledders in history with four medals each.

Figure skating

Figure skaters Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue took home bronze in the ice dance competition.

They earned a personal best in rhythm dance, free dance and their total combined score to improve on their fourth-place finish at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

The pair is set to retire from competition after the 2022 World Championships next month.

U.S. figure skaters Madison Chock and Evan Bates finished in fourth.

Freestyle skiing

Xu Mengtao won the first gold in women’s aerials for China. Defending Olympic gold medalist Hanna Huskova of Belarus finished with a score of 107.95 to earn silver.

Megan Nick won a surprise bronze medal with a score of 93.76 in women’s aerials during her Olympic debut. She edged out American Ashley Caldwell for a spot on the podium. Nick landed her jump while three of the six finalists had poor landings.

Hockey

The U.S. women's hockey team defeated Finland 4-1 in the semifinals, and the win sets up a sixth gold medal showdown between Team USA and Canada. The Canadians advanced earlier in the day with a 10-3 win over Switzerland.

