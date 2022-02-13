Olympics top moments for Sunday: Erin Jackson makes history, U.S. men’s hockey in quarterfinals

From speedskating to hockey, here are Sunday’s top video moments from the 2022 Winter Olympics.

BEIJING, China — American speed skater Erin Jackson won Olympic gold in the women’s 500m on Sunday, marking the first individual speed skating medal won by the United States since 2010.

The U.S. men’s hockey team pulled off a hard-earned 4-2 victory and is unbeaten in two games at the Winter Olympics.

Plus, U.S. skier River Radamus, of Edwards, got the best finish of his career a day after his birthday.

Bobsled

Elana Meyers Taylor became the first American to compete in Olympic monobob at the 2022 Winter Games. She was tied for third after Heat 1, while her teammate Kaillie Humphries was leading going into runs 3 and 4.

South Korea's Kim Yoo-Ran was the first athlete to finish a run in the Olympic monobob. She placed 20th after Heat 1.

Speedskating

Erin Jackson made history when she shot to gold in the women's 500m, becoming the first American to win the event since 1994 and the first Black American woman ever to win an Olympic speed skating medal.

Hockey

The U.S. men's hockey team picked up a massive win over Germany to not only stay undefeated at the 2022 Winter Olympics, but also to earn the overall No. 1 seed and a valuable bye to the quarterfinals.

Alpine Skiing

U.S. alpine skier River Radamus, of Edwards, logged his best-ever finish in international competition with a fourth-place mark in the men's giant slalom, then showed off his zebra hairstyle.

Olympians on falling safely

Olympians weigh in on learning to fall safely and the struggles of falling every day.

