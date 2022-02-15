Olympics top moments for Tuesday: Eileen Gu gets third medal, US speed skaters win bronze

Team Shuster gets closer to a spot in the curling semifinals, and the women’s figure skating begins with the short program.

BEIJING, China — The U.S. picked up another speed skating medal on Tuesday at the Winter Olympics, while the women’s figure skating competition got underway with the short program.

In addition, American-born skier Eileen Gu earned her third medal in Beijing for China, while the U.S. men's curling team took another step towards a spot on the podium.

Check out some of the highlights from Tuesday at the 2022 Winter Olympics:

CURLING

The U.S. men's curling team, led by Minnesota’s John Shuster, moved one step closer to securing a spot in the semifinals with a comeback win over Switzerland in Session 9 of round-robin play.

FREESTYLE SKIING

American-born Eileen Gu, representing China at the Olympics, sat in eighth place entering her last run in the slopestyle final. She stuck it to secure silver, narrowly missing out on gold after she won the big air event earlier in Beijing.

SPEED SKATING

In a battle for bronze, Team USA comes out on top in the men’s team pursuit, edging out the Netherlands to clinch a spot on the podium.

FIGURE SKATING

Making her Olympic debut at age 16, Team USA’s Alysa Liu submitted a clean performance during the women’s figure skating short program and posted a score of 69.50.

