Olympics top moments for Tuesday: Nathan Chen, Jessie Diggins

The action at the Winter Olympics featured the men's figure skating short program, U.S. vs. Canada in women's hockey and Diggins' medal in cross-country skiing.

BEIJING, China — The action Tuesday at the Winter Olympics featured a record-setting performance by American figure skater Nathan Chen in the men's short program, plus more Team USA medals in cross-country skiing and alpine skiing.

Check out these highlights from Tuesday at the winter games:

Figure Skating

Three-time world champion Nathan Chen set a world record score of 113.97 points in the men's short program at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Chen's total was nearly 6 points ahead of Yuma Kagiyama of Japan, who ended the night in second place. He was nearly 20 points ahead of his longtime rival Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan, the two-time Olympic champion.

Chen's teammate Jason Brown scored a personal best 97.24 points, which landed him in sixth place going into the free skate on Thursday.

Cross-country skiing

American cross country skier Jessie Diggins won her second career medal after claiming bronze in the women's freestyle sprint final.

Diggins became the first American woman to win an Olympic medal in an individual cross-country skiing event.

Ice Hockey

The U.S. and Canadian women's hockey teams locked horns in a preliminary tilt at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and it was Canada who earned the 4-2 victory to stay unbeaten at the Games.

Alpine Skiing

Team USA's Ryan Cochran-Siegle produced a stunning super-G run good enough for silver medal position at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The medal victory comes just three days shy of the 50th anniversary of his mother’s Olympic gold medal in slalom at Sapporo in 1972.

Freestyle Skiing

Sitting in third place in the women's freestyle skiing big air final, China's Eileen Gu stomped her first-ever leftside double cork 1620 in a competition. The trick moved her into first place and helped her secure a gold medal.

