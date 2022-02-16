Olympics top moments for Wednesday: Slopestyle gold, men's hockey stunner

Alex Hall and Nick Goepper take gold and silver in freestyle skiing slopestyle, while the U.S. men's hockey team loses to Slovakia in the quarterfinals.

BEIJING, China — Wednesday at the Winter Olympics featured a mix of celebration and disappointment for Team USA.

Americans won gold and silver in slopestyle, while the United States is out of the men’s hockey tournament, despite a perfect record in the preliminary rounds.

Here are highlights from Wednesday at the Winter Games.

Freestyle skiing

Alex Hall needed only his first run at the men's slopestyle final to secure gold, thanks to an incredible maneuver on the last jump. He pulled back a right double cork 1080 into a 900 – the equivalent of a pretzel in the air – to score a 90.01.

While Hall was awarded gold in men's skiing slopestyle for his first Olympic medal, his teammate and second-place finisher Nick Goepper got his third-career medal. Jesper Tjader (SWE) received bronze.

Figure skating

In the latest on Kamila Valieva's doping allegations, The New York Times reported that the Russian figure skater's positive test showed three heart medications in her system.

Valieva also listed two legal substances used to improve heart function on an anti-doping control form she filled out before her case erupted, according to documents submitted in her case.

The 15-year-old is a favorite in the women's competition, after leading the Russian team to a gold medal in the team event. She scored 82.16 in the women's individual event short program, which was well above most of the rest of the field.

Hockey

United States 22-year-old forward Sam Hentges scored the go-ahead goal against Slovakia in the second period of the quarterfinals. But Slovakia tied the game in the final minute of regulation and won in a shootout, knocking the Americans out of the tournament.

The U.S. women's hockey team is preparing to face Canada with the gold medal on the line, again.

In one of sports greatest rivalries, they're ready to do battle. The game airs live at 9 p.m. MST on NBC.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Beijing Olympic Games

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.