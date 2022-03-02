Bad luck leads to US shutout in Olympics short track

The U.S. program has struggled to recapture the success it had when Apolo Ohno was the star attraction.

BEIJING, China — Oh, no. It was a short track shutout for the Americans at the Beijing Olympics.

A program that has struggled to recapture the buzz and success it had when Apolo Anton Ohno was the star attraction failed to win a medal for the first time since 1998.

The blanking was complete when Kristen Santos suffered more bad fortune on the final night of short track on Thursday. She was bumped by another skater and wound up only making the “B” final in the women’s 1,500 meters, where she finished in second place.

Choi Min-Jeong of South Korea took the 1,500 meters gold, followed by Arianna Fontana of Italy with silver and Suzanne Schulting of Netherlands with bronze.

Santos, 27, of Fairfield, Conn., was the only American skater to even qualify for a medal final in Beijing. In the final of the women's 1,000 meters, she went down along with Fontana in the final lap and finished fourth.

Fontana was penalized for a lane change that caused the contact.

In other short track events, the United States qualified for the finals of only two other events.

In the men's 1,000 meters, Andrew Heo finished third in the "B" final. And in the women's 3,000-meter relay, the U.S. team was penalized and didn't place.

Jennifer Campbell-Hicks contributed to this report.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Beijing Olympic Games

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.