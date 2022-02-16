How to watch the US vs. Canada women's hockey gold medal game Wednesday

9NEWS will air the game live, and there are also other options to watch the rematch of one of the fiercest rivalries in sports.

DENVER — One of international sports' fiercest and longest-running grudge matches is adding a new chapter at the Winter Olympics when the United States and Canada face off in women's hockey, and only one will go home with gold.

9NEWS will air the gold medal women's hockey game live at 9:05 p.m. MST Wednesday.

There are also other options on how to watch one of the most anticipated events of the 2022 Winter Olympics. The game will air live on Peacock for premium subscribers and will be livestreamed at NBCOlympics.com.

The United States is the defending Olympic champion after beating Canada 3-2 in a shootout at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

The rivalry between @usahockey and Canada runs deep.



Today, we throw it back to the 2018 #WinterOlympics when Team USA defeated Team Canada in spectacular fashion! Catch the gold medal rematch tonight on NBC and @peacockTV!#WatchWithUS pic.twitter.com/xOK8dwQxjr — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 16, 2022

The Canadians are considered the favorites this time after beating the U.S. 4-2 in group play. The Canadian team has steamrolled to a 6-0 record and outscored opponents 54-8.

Canada and the U.S. have faced each other in the gold medal game in five of six Olympics – the exception was the 2006 Turin Games when Canada defeated Sweden. Canada won each of those games until 2018.

Since 1987 in international play, the two teams have faced off 151 times. In those games, Canada has won 84 and the U.S. has won 67.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

