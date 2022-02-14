Coloradans Red Gerard, Chris Corning qualify for big air final

Gerard will be looking to get his second Olympic medal and first of the Beijing Games. Corning has not won an Olympic medal before.

BEIJING, China — Colorado snowboarders Red Gerard and Chris Corning have both qualified for the big air final at the Winter Olympics.

Gerard finished 3rd in the qualifying rounds on Monday in Beijing. Corning finished 10th. The top 12 advanced to the finals.

Both also competed in slopestyle earlier in the Olympic Games.

Gerard, who is a Silverthorne resident, finished just off the podium in fourth place in that event. Corning, who is also from Silverthorne, finished sixth.

Gerard was 17 when he went to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. He flew to the top of the snowboard world when he earned gold in slopestyle and become the youngest person to earn gold at the Winter Olympics since 1928.

Gerard is the sixth of seven children – he has four brothers and two sisters. According to his bio on the U.S. Ski & Snowboard website, he quickly learned that “if he didn’t keep up, he’d be left behind."

He started snowboarding when he was 2 years old. His family moved to Summit County in 2007, according to Team USA.

This is also Corning's second Winter Olympic Games.

According to Team USA, he starting snowboarding at age 7. His other hobbies include dirt biking and camping, and he hopes to one day go to culinary school.

The big air finals air live on NBC Monday night at 10 p.m. MST (Tuesday at 1 p.m. Beijing time). You can also stream the event here.

