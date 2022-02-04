When Red Gerard is snowboarding at the Winter Olympics

Here’s how to watch the Colorado athlete’s Winter Olympics events in Big Air and Slopestyle.

DENVER — Red Gerard exploded onto the Olympic scene four years ago with a gold medal in snowboarding slopestyle – a title he’ll defend when he competes in Beijing.

The snowboarder from Silverthorne was 17 when he took home gold at the 2018 Games, making him the youngest snowboard Olympic gold medalist in history. His gold was Team USA’s first medal of those Olympics.

He also placed fifth in big air at the 2018 games.

Gerard is the sixth of seven children – he has four brothers and two sisters. According to his bio on the U.S. Ski & Snowboard website, he quickly learned that “if he didn’t keep up, he’d be left behind."

He started snowboarding when he was 2 years old. His family moved to Summit County in 2007, according to Team USA.

He began competing on the amateur circuit in 2011 and joined the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team in 2014 – when he was 14 years old.

He’s scheduled to compete in slopestyle and big air at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

When is Red Gerard competing at the Olympics?

Saturday, Feb. 5

9:30 p.m. - Men's snowboard slopestyle qualification

Watch: USA Network, NBCOlympics.com

Sunday, Feb. 6

9 p.m. - Men's snowboard slopestyle final

Watch: KUSA Primetime Plus, USA Network (12:45 a.m. Monday), NBCOlympics.com

Sunday, Feb. 13

10:30 p.m. - Men's big air qualification

Watch: KUSA Primetime Plus, USA Network (11:30 p.m.), NBCOlympics.com

Monday, Feb. 14

10 p.m. - Men's big air final

Watch: KUSA Primetime, KUSA Primetime Plus, NBCOlympics.com

