U.S. skier River Radamus has some wild hair

The alpine skier from Edwards dyed his hair in zebra stripes for the Winter Olympics.

BEIJING, China — River Radamus has a unique way of dealing with the pressure of competition.

The alpine skier from Edwards, Colorado, who was competing Sunday in giant slalom at the Winter Olympics, dyed his hair in zebra stripes for his turn on the world's biggest stage.

He said he's sporting the unusual hairdo to "make sure I enjoy [skiing at the Olympics] and not let the pressure or expectations take away my love for it," according to NBC Sports.

Radamus is at his first Olympics and celebrated his 24th birthday Saturday in Beijing. He debuted his zebra hair earlier this week when he competed in the super-G, in which he placed 15th.

RIVER RADAMUS IS

READY TO GO 😤🦓 - BIB 33#Olympics #AlpineSkiing pic.twitter.com/3PPLwlml2R — U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) February 8, 2022

This isn't the first time the Colorado skier has gone to the wild side with his hairstyle.

He sported leopard spots when competing in giant slalom at the World Cup in October in Soelden, Austria. Radamus said that the hairstyle was inspired by past U.S. Ski Team member Chad Fleischer, The Associated Press reported.

