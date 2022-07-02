WATCH: Ryan Cochran-Siegel's silver medal-winning super-G run

The 29-year-old from Vermont had a time of 1:19.98, just four-hundredths of a second behind gold medal-winner Matthias Meyer of Austria.

BEIJING, China — U.S. skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle took home the silver medal in the men's super-G at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The 29-year-old from Vermont had a time of 1:19.98, which was within four-hundredths of a second of gold medal-winner Matthias Meyer of Austria.

Cochran-Siegle is the first American to medal in the super-G since 2014, when Andrew Weibrecht won silver and Bode Miller claimed bronze.

Watch Cochran-Siegle's medal-winning performance below:

Cochran-Siegle's silver medal performance comes nearly 50 years to the day after his mother, Barbara Ann Cochran, won gold in the slalom during the 1972 Winter Olympics in Sapporo, Japan.

Barbara Ann taught Ryan how to ski at the family's mountain, Cochran's Ski Area in Richmond, Vermont.

