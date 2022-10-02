'Woke up a fiancée': Simone Biles is engaged to NFL star

The champion gymnast and Texans defensive back are now engaged.

LOS ANGELES — Simone Biles is engaged!

The gymnastics legend announced Tuesday morning that Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens has popped the question.

"Woke up a fiancée," said Biles on Twitter. "I can’t wait to spend forever and ever with you. You’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married!"

Biles, 24, and Owens, 26, each shared photos Tuesday morning of Owens on bended knee in a gazebo.

The couple first confirmed their relationship in August 2020.

WOKE UP A FIANCÉE 💍💍😭



I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married! 🕊🤎@jjowens_3 pic.twitter.com/BcrWvhEE38 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) February 15, 2022

A four-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time world champion, Biles is one of the most famous decorated gymnastics in history.

Biles has previously hinted she might want to stick around in some fashion until the 2024 Paris Olympic Games to honor coaches Laurent and Cecile Landi, who are both French.

