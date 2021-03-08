Simone Biles, Jade Carey to bring gymnastics tour to Denver

Laurie Hernandez, Jordan Chiles and MyKayla Skinner are also appearing at the high-energy, gymnastics-meets-pop-concert spectacular.

DENVER — Straight from the Olympics in Tokyo, some of the United States' best gymnasts are coming to the Mile High City.

Simone Biles will headline the "Gold Over America Tour" gymnastics event at Denver's Ball Arena on Sunday, Oct. 3.

Biles, who medaled with silver for team competition and bronze for the balance beam, will be joined by her teammates Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum and MyKayla Skinner.

Laurie Hernandez, a 2016 gold and silver medalist and "Dancing With The Stars champion" will also perform at the event along with Katelyn Ohashi, Morgan Hurd, Shilese Jones, Chellsie Memmel, Melanie De Jesus dos Santos and Peng-Peng Lee.

Organizers said the 35-city Gold Over America Tour will bring the excitement of a gymnastics competition to arenas across the country.

Each gymnast will perform some of their most famous routines mixed with career highlights, personal videos and social media interactions.

"The Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour will match athleticism and entertainment," said Biles. "The show embodies the themes of empowerment and togetherness which was on display in Tokyo. Together, all the gymnasts on this tour want to inspire the next generation of women and athletes."

Tickets for the Denver tour stop can be purchased at BallArena.com.

