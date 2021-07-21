Simone Biles shows off vault no female gymnast has done in Olympic competition

Simone Biles casually performed her Yurchenko double pike vault during a podium training session at the Tokyo Olympics.

WASHINGTON — Even while training, Simone Biles does not disappoint.

A day before the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony, U.S. gymnast Simone Biles demonstrated her brand new vault during a podium training session in Japan.

Biles, 24, nearly stuck the landing after executing a Yurchenko double pike.

The Yurchenko double pike is extremely difficult and involves a roundoff onto the springboard, a back handspring onto the vault and ends with a piked double backflip to the landing.

Back in May, the fan-favorite Olympian became the first woman ever to land the move during competition.

In order to have the move named after her, she still needs to land it in a major competition like the Olympics. However, Biles' coach Laurent Landi told NBC Sports last week she would need some convincing to allow the four-time Olympic gold medalist to perform the "very, very dangerous skill."

Watch her perform the difficult move below:

Biles already has four moves named for her -- one on the vault, one on the balance beam and two in the floor routine. She's the favorite to again win the women's all-around gymnastics gold.

GO TEAM USA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/A8rnCgciLI — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 22, 2021

The five-time Olympic medalist is also making headlines ahead of the Games by becoming the first female athlete with a Twitter hashtag.

On Wednesday, Twitter Sports unveiled the newest hashtag emoji, a goat wearing a leotard and a gold medal. It appears when "#Simone" or "#SimoneBiles" is tweeted.