Custom-made blades give speedskaters a competitive edge

Speedskating blades are as sharp as knives and carved specifically for the athletes racing on them.

BEIJING, China — It takes athleticism, skill and lots of hard work to be the best in Olympic speedskating.

But even the world's best athletes need an edge.

U.S. Speedskating High Performance Director Shane Domer said athletes do a lot of work on the ice to be the best in the world, but there's also plenty of work being done off the ice to craft the equipment they need to win.

And no piece of equipment is more important than the blades under their feet.

“Our equipment techs are measuring down to one ten thousandths of a meter is the level of precision they are looking at,” said Domer.

While the blades look like they’re straight, speedskating blades are actually curved because athletes are going around in a circle like race car drivers.

“The blades are bent and curved to allow the athlete to go around a turn more efficiently, said Domer. “Like NASCAR is set up to go around or turn left.”

And they’re sharp, more like one-millimeter wide knives athletes are racing on at 35 miles an hour and when athletes are in a mass start event, they wear special suits and gear that help protect them from getting cut.

