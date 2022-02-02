x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Olympics

Most memorable Winter Olympics uniforms over the years

In honor of this year's Winter Games, we're taking a look back at some of the coolest and not-so-coolest uniforms in the Winter Olympics over the years.

BEIJING, China — Team USA is just days away from gearing up for the start of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

In honor of this year's Winter Games, we're taking a look back at some of the coolest and not-so-coolest uniforms in the Winter Olympics over the years. 

Coolest

Beijing 2022

Let's start with Team USA's opening and closing ceremony uniforms this year. Our Olympians will sport two designs by Ralph Lauren. 

Their opening ceremony uniform (left) is an anorak jacket equipped with Skycrape Intelligent Insulation, a fabric that responds to changes in temperature without the use of battery-powered or wired technology. According to Ralph Lauren's website, the jacket's insulation can expand or contract based on temperature to offer more insulation and warmth. Team USA's opening ceremony outfit is complete with a Ralph Lauren signature embroidered Big Pony, the official patch of the U.S. Olympic team, and an American flag patch.

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
This combination of photos shows uniforms for the Team USA Beijing winter Olympics opening ceremony, left, and closing ceremony, designed by Ralph Lauren, on display Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in New York. (Photos by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

As for the team's closing ceremony uniform (right) this year, the down jacket is made with a fleece hood, plenty of insulation, and a navy and red buffalo check design. Similar to the opening ceremony uniform, the closing ceremony jacket is finished with a Ralph Lauren signature embroidered Big Pony, the official patch of the U.S. Olympic team, and an American flag patch. Both of Team USA's opening and closing ceremony uniforms this year are made in the U.S. using recycled polyester. With the addition of the newest and coolest winter technology to this year's design, it's no wonder why these uniforms are "cool."

PyeongChang 2018 

Team USA wore these red, white and blue parka designs during the Winter Olympics Games in PyeongChang, South Korea on Feb. 9, 2018. Another Ralph Lauren design, these uniforms had heat technology that allowed athletes to control their jacket temperatures during the opening ceremony. 

Credit: AP
A white parka, center, designed by David Lauren for Polo Ralph Lauren is shown in the brand's Prince Street store, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in New York. The jacket is part of Team USA's closing ceremony uniform for the upcoming Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Vancouver 2010 

Team USA is seen during the opening ceremony for the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Feb. 12, 2010. They were dressed in navy coats, white pants and winter hats. 

Credit: AP
Team USA is seen during the opening ceremony for the Vancouver 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Feb. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

St. Moritz 1948

There were several classic looks that came out of the St. Moritz Winter Olympic Games in Switzerland – the first post-war games after WWII. Members of the U.S. Olympic speed skating team were pictured in their uniforms on Jan. 21, 1948 during a practice session. 

Credit: AP
Members of the U.S. Olympic speed skating team and their manager take a rest during a practice session, Jan. 21, 1948, St. Moritz, Switzerland. From Left to right are John Werket, Kenny Bartholomew, Bobby Fitzgerald, (all of Minneapolis, Minn.) Ben Bagdade, Manager, from Detroit, Mich., Sonny Rupprecht, of St. Louis, Mo., Ray Blum, from Nutley, N.J.; Art Seaman, of Minneapolis, Minn., Ken Henry from Chicago, Ill., and Richard Solem, also of Chicago. (AP Photo)

Several members of the U.S. Olympics Figure teams were also pictured gliding over ice and preparing for the Winter Olympics on Jan. 22, 1948. 

Credit: AP
Members of the U.S. Olympic Figure Skating teams glide over the ice in preparation for competition in the Winter Olympics, Jan. 22, 1948, St. Moritz, Switzerland. Left to right are James Grogan, Robert Swenning, New York City; Eileen Seigh, Brooklyn, N.Y., Richard Button, Englewood, N.J.; Gretchen Merrill, Boston, Mass., James Lettingarver, St. Paul, Minn., Karol Kenneth and Peter Kennedy, both of Seattle. (AP Photo/Michael Nash)

Not so cool

Although they weren't the "coolest" uniforms, these Team USA uniforms just had a lot going on with their designs.

Sochi 2014 

Team USA pictured in their sweaters on Feb. 7, 2014, in Sochi, Russia during the opening ceremony. 

Credit: AP
FILE - This Feb. 7, 2014 file photo shows the United States team arrives during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. Ralph Lauren's love for the American flag and American style earned him high honors Tuesday, June 17, from the Smithsonian Institution, celebrating his five decades in fashion. Lauren designed the uniforms for the US Winter Olympic team. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Turin 2006

During the 2006 Winter Olympic Games in Turin, Italy, Team USA's opening ceremony uniforms consisted of white and black zip-up jackets with their choice of red, white or black hat. 

Credit: AP
United States, bottom center, Italian, top center, and Latvian, bottom, athletes take their place among other countries during the opening ceremony of the 2006 Winter Olympic Games in Turin, Italy, Friday, Feb. 10, 2006. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, Pool)

Sarajevo 1984

Team USA pictured in Sarajevo, Feb. 8, 1984, waving to an audience as they marched in their tan jackets and white cowboy hats. "SAD" is the Yugoslav designation for USA. 

Credit: AP
Members of the U.S. Olympic team wave to audience as they march in the opening ceremony at Kosevo Stadium in Sarajevo, Feb. 8, 1984, for the XIV Winter Olympic games. Frank Masley of Newark carries the flag. Placard marked "SAD" is the Yugoslav designation for USA. (AP Photo/Jack Smith)

Lake Placid 1980 

Four years earlier, members of Team USA wore a similar design for the opening ceremony in Lake Placid, New York.

Credit: AP
Olympics Winter opening ceremonies in Lake Placid in 1980. (AP Photo)

   

Related Articles

In Other News

German figure skater tests positive for COVID