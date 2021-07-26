x
The entertainment at this restaurant in Japan? Robots (because of course)

The Robot Restaurant in Tokyo has music, dancing and giant robots to watch while eating from bento boxes.

TOKYO, Japan — In the Shinjuku District near downtown Tokyo, tourists are packing a unique restaurant that puts dinner theater on a new level.

It was a place Colorado resident Michelle Summers and her friends had to see in the months just before the pandemic.

"We heard from multiple people who have visited Japan that this was a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Summers said. 

It’s called the Robot Restaurant, and it’s loaded with a bright lounge with mirrors everywhere. People sit down here first to listen to musicians dressed as robots play a little music.

“It’s a glitz lounge,” Summers said. “It’s the American Lounge. They have gold furniture.”

Downstairs, the lights and music are turned up and the main show includes a barrage of banging drums. A parade of warrior people, robots and dancers spin in a lavish laser light show that comes with life-sized dinosaurs, monsters and of course robots.

Summers and her friends couldn't help but smile at the spectacle. 

"It's pretty crazy," she said. 

Editor's note: 9NEWS Reporter Matt Renoux went to Tokyo to preview the 2020 Olympics before the COVID-19 pandemic. This story is from this trip. 
