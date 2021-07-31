Tokyo sees virus record at Olympics midpoint

Athletes are getting tested for the coronavirus every day. Twenty-one people working at the Olympics tested positive Saturday, none of them athletes.

The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Tokyo totaled 4,058 people, a daily record, city hall said Saturday, fanning worries as Japan’s capital plays host to the Olympic Games.

Critics have long said the Olympics should be canceled or postponed, as tens of thousands of athletes, corporate sponsors and media gather from around the world.

Athletes are getting tested for the coronavirus every day. Twenty-one people working at the Olympics tested positive Saturday, none of them athletes.

The Games have had at least 241 positive tests so far, 23 of them athletes.