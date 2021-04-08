What you may have missed from day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics

Here's what you missed from Tokyo.

TOKYO, Japan — Day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics had more on the “the twisties” experience from Simone Biles, Canada's Andre de Grasse earned his fifth Olympic medal in the men's 200m final and American Sydney McLaughlin broke her own 400m hurdles world record from the U.S.

Here are some of the highlights you may have missed:

Canada's De Grasse claims 200m gold for fifth Olympic medal

Canada's Andre de Grasse surged in the last 50 meters to overtake reigning world champion Noah Lyles for gold in the men's 200m final, earning his fifth Olympic medal and second of the Games after a bronze in the 100m.

Allyson Felix clocks season best in 400m semi, makes final

Jamaica's Stephenie Ann McPherson ran a personal-best 49.34 to win the third semi of the women's 400m, finishing as the round's top qualifier into the final; Allyson Felix took second in a season-best 49.89, advancing.

Japan takes gold, silver in women's park skateboarding

Japan's Sakura Yosozumi took gold and Cocona Hiraki, 12, took silver in the first women's Olympic park skateboarding final. Sky Brown, 13, took bronze.

Simone Biles opens up about 'twisties' timeline

After securing a bronze medal on the balance beam in Tokyo, Simone Biles joined NBC’s Mike Tirico to shed light on her experience with “the twisties” and the pressure she was facing to perform.

McLaughlin shatters own 400mH WR in 51.46 for Olympic gold

American Sydney McLaughlin obliterated her own 400m hurdles world record from U.S. Trials by nearly a half-second in 51.46, unseating defending Olympic champion teammate Dalilah Muhammad for gold at the Tokyo Olympics.