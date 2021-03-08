These are the top moments of day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics

Here's what you missed from Tokyo.

TOKYO, Japan — Day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics arrived with the return of Simone Biles on the beam for her first competition in over a week, gold medals wins in successive Olympic games for Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah and Norway's Karsten Warholm destroying his own world record in 400m hurdles.

Here are some of the highlights you may have missed:

Simone Biles returns to take bronze on beam

Simone Biles returned for her first competition in over a week at the Tokyo Olympics, taking bronze in the balance beam event final with a score of 14.000. China's Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing won gold and silver.

Thompson-Herah becomes first woman to win 100m and 200m gold

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah won the 200m gold medal, recording the second fastest time ever. She is the first woman in history to have won both the 100m and 200m gold medals in successive Olympic games.

Teen phenom Athing Mu wins 800m gold, breaks American record

Teenager Athing Mu won 800m gold at the Tokyo Olympics, breaking Ajee Wilson's American record in 1:55.21 to give the U.S. its first Games title in the event in 53 years.

Warholm obliterates 400m hurdles WR in 45.94 for gold

Norway's Karsten Warholm destroyed his own world record by three-quarters of a second, clocking a jaw-dropping 45.94 to capture Olympic gold, while American Rai Benjamin dipped under the previous all-time best in 46.17.

Ross/Klineman down Germany in straight sets in quarterfinals

Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman beat Germany in straight sets, 21-19, 21-19. The duo advance to the semifinal match on Thursday morning in Tokyo.